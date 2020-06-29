Cam Newton has reportedly reached an agreement to sign with the New England Patriots for the 2020 NFL season.

"Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reached agreement on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots, league sources tell @mortreport and me," ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Sunday night.

The deal is reportedly worth $7.5 million for one year, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

After starting his career as a top quarterback, Newton has slowed down as of late, suffering from shoulder and foot injuries. Newton has only started in two of the Panthers' last 18 games.

Prior to 2019, Newton was on a tear, recording 3,000 passing yards and 300 rushing yards each season from 2011 to 2018. He also was named the NFL MVP for his efforts during the 2015 season. He threw 35 touchdown passes. led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and carried his team to the Super Bowl. As a mobile quarterback, his style of play will be new for the Pats who have been led by Tom Brady for the last 20 seasons.

The Panthers have replaced Newton with Teddy Bridgewater going forward under new head coach Matt Rhule.

Longtime Patriot Tom Brady left the team earlier this offseason to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

