Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is reportedly dealing with a Lisfranc injury in his left foot, which is expected to keep him sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Newton's foot issues began in the preseason and things got worse during the team's Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He sat out in Week 3 and has already been ruled out for Carolina's road game against the Houston Texans this weekend.

The 30-year old QB took to instagram on Wednesday night to share a message with his fans, thanking them for all the kind messages while also reminding them that he ain't dead yet.

"I really appreciate the love, support & well wishes...but ummmm; I'm hurt, not dead. And FYI I will support the Panthers and Kyle Allen the best I know how while I'm out. Win (which I'm expecting); lose; or draw. #KeepPounding"

The Panthers (1-2) have not yet announced a timetable for Newton's return but the expectation is the Lisfranc injury could take 6-8 weeks to rehab. In the meantime, Carolina will be rolling with Kyle Allen, who threw for 261 yards and 4 touchdowns in 38-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals last weekend.