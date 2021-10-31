Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has missed the last couple of games due to a personal matter, and fans have been concerned about when he would be able to come back. The wide receiver has stated numerous times that it is personal and that he doesn't want to get into the nitty-gritty details. However, with pressure mounting to return to the field, Ridley has decided to give the fans an update on what's going on.

In a statement on Twitter today, Ridley revealed that he would be taking an indefinite step away from the game of football as he is dealing with some mental health issues. There is no timetable for his return, however, he is appreciative of the support from all of the fans.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I'd like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing," Ridley said. "This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future." Ridley went on to thank the Falcons organization for their support which is certainly necessary during this difficult time.

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for any updates.