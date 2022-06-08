One of the most popular gaming franchises in the entire world is none other than Call of Duty. The Call of Duty games have yearly releases and even if the games are more or less the same as the year before, fans can't help but cop the latest version so that they don't end up behind the times.

Over the past couple of months, there have been plenty of teasers for this new game, but very little in the way of cutscenes or gameplay. Well, that all changed today as the Call of Duty YouTube channel dropped a 90-second video showcasing some clips from the upcoming game. As you can see, there is plenty of action to be found here, and the trailer is made better thanks to a unique version of Metallica's hit 1991 song "Wherever I May Roam."

This gameplay is mainly for the campaign, so it will be interesting to see what the multiplayer looks like, which is ultimately what everyone truly wants to see. While the COD campaign is always pretty cool, there is no doubt that the vast majority of consumers are buying it for the multiplayer, which is played by millions of people around the world.

If you are interested in this game, you will be able to cop it on all platforms as of October 28th.