Caleborate Joined By Larry June On "33"

Milca P.
July 27, 2019 23:52
Caleborate Feat. Larry June

Caleborate previews "Hear Me Out."


Larry June and Caleborate come together on "33" to gift listeners with a feel-good new track to add to the summer rotation. Produced by Kyle Betty, the song is crafted as a morning pick me up says Caleborate.

"You could just cut this joint on when you wake up in the morning and get straight to the $$," he declares. With such a strong creed in point, the duo surely does not disappoint. 

The smooth new collaboration precedes Claeborate's forthcoming Hear Me Out project, set to arrive on August 2nd. Only the latest in a roll-out of singles "33" adds onto a strong showing from the West Coast emcee as he readies what is poised to be his most textured output to date. 

Quotable Lyrics

And the world is mine
I knew that since my daddy reached his climax
You think that it's sick, I think it's honest
Smoke an eighth throughout the day, call it survivin'
My mind is like a safe that I'm just filling up with problems

