Calboy Is The Latest To Tackle Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin"

Looking back at 2021, Kodak Black served up a late song of the year contender with "Super Gremlin." Among one of his better post-prison releases, the song captured Yak's falling out with Jackboy and his struggle after his return home. However, the emotionally potent record quickly became a fan favorite. Footage from Kodak's Rolling Loud performance in New York showed a flock of individuals singing the record word-for-word.

In the past few weeks, more rappers have flipped the record for their own version. Just before Christmas, Latto blazed through the record for a new freestyle and now, Calboy follows suit. The rapper leaps into the production with a bleak portrayal of his childhood and emerging out of poverty before popping his shit. What's more interesting about the song is that he seems to publicly distance himself to Meek Mill's Dream Chasers imprint who he previously signed to for management. "I ran up the mills, I don't fuck with no Dream Chasers, better stand on your business" he raps on the record.

Peep the latest from Calboy below.

Quotable Lyrics

I know some n***as I used to call brother

Left me in the gutter, now I want 'em dead

I got some n***as pop out of that cut

They slicker than butter, then it's off with his head

