A couple of months ago, Cain Velasquez was arrested and hit with 10 charges, including felony attempted murder. This was because Velasquez reportedly shot at a man by the name of Harry Goularte, who was accused of molesting Velasquez's close family relative. It was quite the shocking story, and it is one that many in the MMA world have been sympathetic toward, as Velasquez's supporters believe he was justified in doing what he did.

Velasquez has been in jail since his arrest, and recently, he put out a statement on Twitter. These are his first public comments since the shooting, and as you will read, Velasquez is urging the "real victims" to come forward. The former UFC star didn't say much about the case, however, it does appear as though he is looking to stand up for those who may have allegedly been wronged by Goularte.

"To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough," Velasquez said. "From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are forever grateful for your love. [...] May God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true healing will start. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you. Thank you for loving me."

Velasquez will find out later today whether or not he will be eligible to leave jail.