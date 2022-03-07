For those who don't know, former UFC champion Cain Velasquez was arrested last week after allegedly attempting to murder a man named Harry Goularte, who had allegedly molested one of Velasquez's young relatives. As the story goes, Velasquez chased the man down and eventually shot him in his car, although the man eventually survived.

Since the incident, Velasquez has been in jail, and it remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to get out. As you can imagine, many people are on Velasquez's side here, including none other than Joe Rogan, who spoke about the incident on his podcast with guest Michael Bisping. As Rogan explains, Velasquez would have been better off beating the man to death.

"I mean, my only wish is that he did it with his hands," Rogan said. "My only wish is that he just ran the car off the road, pulled that guy out of the f***ing car, and beat him to death. F*** you."

The Velasquez case certainly overshadowed an otherwise phenomenal UFC 272. Regardless, Velasquez still needs to go through the legal process.

