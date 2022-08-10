Busta Rhymes will be honored as a BMI Icon at the 2022 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards, next month. The ceremony will be taking place in Miami at LIV Nightclub on September 7.

BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative (Atlanta) Catherine Brewton will be in attendance.

“As one of the pioneers of Hip Hop, we are excited to honor Busta Rhymes as a BMI Icon,” Brewton said in a press release. “Through his award-winning solo work, countless collaborations and acting, Busta is a true innovator in every sense of the word and has made a dynamic impact on legions of fans and music creators worldwide. His quick wit and intricate rapping style have made him legendary, inspiring many young performers to follow in his footsteps.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Brewton added: “We’re also thrilled to be back in person in Miami, celebrating our top music creators behind some of today’s most-performed songs. We’re looking forward to a fantastic night of great music.”

Busta Rhymes' career kicked off in the 1990s as a member of the group, Leaders of the New School. He began to flurish as a solo artist following his contribution to A Tribe Called Quest's iconic track, “Scenario.”

His biggest hits include "Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check," "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See," "Dangerous," "Turn It Up (Remix)/Fire It Up," "Gimme Some More," and more.

For his efforts, Busta Rhymes received 12 Grammy Award nominations, making him one of the most-nominated artists to not have won an award.

