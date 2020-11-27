Busta Rhymes Re-Ups With "ELE2: Deluxe Edition" Featuring Rah Digga & M.O.P

Busta Rhymes is still basking in the success of his latest studio album ELE2: The Wrath Of God, and it would appear he's not quite finished with it yet. In fact, only a few weeks after dropping the Reloaded version, Busta has come through with another expansion pack -- this time, following tradition with the proper deluxe edition.

Boasting four new tracks in addition to those of the Reloaded, this latest features a monumental appearance from the entire Flipmode Squad, who reunite in full for the first time in 22 years on "Follow The Wave." It also marks the arrival of M.O.P's remix to "Czar," whose sampled vocals played a welcome role on the original cut. Closing the project out (that is, unless Busta decides to drop off a Deluxe 2.0) are a pair of new bangers, the triumphant "Blow A Million Racks" and the rapid-fire and tonally eclectic "Hey You."

If you were among the many to declare ELE2: The Wrath Of God to be one of the year's best albums, you'll find plenty to enjoy in this new variation on the project. Especially if you look back fondly on the era when the Flipmode Squad was killing tracks -- what do you think about their reunion on "Follow The Wave?"