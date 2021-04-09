Busta Rhymes & Mariah Carey Connect For "Where I Belong"

Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey's reunion duet "Where I Belong" is a welcome dose of nostalgia from the legendary emcee.

Busta Rhyme's Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God was, in many ways, the culmination of a variety of different roads. Though Busta has yet to indicate that retirement is even the slightest possibility, the project felt climactic in a truly satisfying fashion. Even Busta himself seemed to feel as if an emotional weight had been lifting upon release.

Following the release of his new video from the project -- a cinematic affair for the Rick Rock produced and Mariah Carey-assisted "Where I Belong" -- there's a distinct air that things have come full circle. "The past is an animal that chases you forever," says Busta, as a cinematic voiceover begins. There's a quick callback to "Call An Ambulance," a single off It Ain't Safe No More, the album that first brought Rhymes and Carey together. Next comes an indication -- "18 years later" -- a call from Trippie Redd, and the proper opening moments of "Where I Belong."

Circling back to the animated comic book stylings of "I Know What You Want," this sequel clip is certainly packing a heavy dose of nostalgia for Busta Rhymes fans. Though the twisting cinematic narrative and Samurai-inspired imagery might be a little hard to follow at times, "Where I Belong" remains a visually striking addition to Busta's extensive collection of music videos. At the center of it all is the chemistry between two longtime friends and collaborators, still making it look effortless after all these years.

Big respect to Busta Rymes for this one.