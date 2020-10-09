Sure, the Air Jordan 1 Low might not be as popular as its High OG counterpart, but that doesn't mean it is any less stylish. In fact, many sneakerheads have shown a preference for the Air Jordan 1 Low over the past few years thanks to the abundance of colorways and sheer versatility of a low-top silhouette. As a result of this pique in interest, Jordan Brand has continuously brought out new offerings, including a slate of "Bred" stylings. Now, Jumpman is back with yet another Chicago Bulls-esque model.

In the official images below, you can see that the sneaker in question features white on the tongue, toe box, and even the Nike swoosh. Meanwhile, the overlays and back heel are black, with the side panels taking that signature Bulls red aesthetic. Overall, it makes for a shoe that is undeniably inspired by the franchise Michael Jordan won six championship rings with.

For now, a release date has yet to be revealed, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled to your local sneaker store, as these should be dropping quite soon. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this offering, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

