Buju’s New Project “Sorry I’m Late” Will Transport You To Africa

After being featured on the deluxe version of Wizkid’s Grammy-nominated album Made In Lagos, Buju is back with a 7-track project of his own. The Afropop artist hails from Gbagada, Ogun State, and has delivered six new solo tracks for his fans, as well as a feature from African band, The Cavemen on “Ogechukwu.”

“Massive MASSIVE love to everyone who has waited for this and everyone who has worked on this with me,” the singer captioned an Instagram post from earlier today. “To you, the people that always support me PLEASE I NEED YOU NOW MORE THAN EVER IN MY LIFE!!”

Buju then asked his followers to “stream, share, buy, and talk” about his new EP. “We number 1 at the moment in Nigeria please let’s keep with the energy,” he concluded his post.

Throughout Sorry I’m Late the artist covers topics like maintaining high vibrations, romantic relationships, and things in life that bother him. Not only are the lyrics well done, but they work great in conjunction with the rhythmic Afrobeats. Just one listen, and you’ll feel as if you’ve transported to a much warmer land.

Tracklist:

1. Daniel Benson

2. Never Stopped

3. Kilometer

4. Something sweet

5. Ogechukwu (feat. The Cavemen)

6. For Here

7. I Do