A manager at a Massachusetts Buffalo Wild Wings died on Thursday after being exposed to a mix of cleaning products inside the restaurant. Burlington Fire Chief Michael Patterson has confirmed the victim to be Ryan Baldera, a 32-year-old husband and father from Lawrence, Massachusetts. According to the fire department, a Buffalo Wild Wings employee was attempting to clean the floor with a mixture of Scale Kleen and Super 8. Though Patterson described the latter as a "common product used in floor cleaning," he said said the mixture of the two substances created toxic fumes. CNNreports the employee who applied the substances became so overwhelmed by the fumes he/she had to leave the building before the cleaning was completed. Baldera then attempted to squeegee the chemicals out of the restaurant, but quickly fell ill.

The fire department's press release stated that, "At 5:36 p.m. Thursday, the Burlington Fire Department responded to Buffalo Wild Wings, 15 South Ave. for a report of a chemical reaction in the kitchen area. Upon arrival, firefighters evacuated the building and provided aid to an employee who had fallen ill after inhaling fumes." 11 other employees and two patrons were also hospitalized after being exposed. The patients, who experienced symptoms such as difficulty breathing and burning eyes, have since been released. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is reportedly investigating the incident.