Buddy Recruits Lucky Daye To Croon On His New NSFW Single "Faces"

Buddy and Lucky Daye get all kinds of explicit on their new collab, "Faces." The erotic single sees the Keep Cool labelmates talking about getting it on with their respective sexual partners, even after blowing up at each other in a huge fight. At one point, Buddy lists off all the different modes of transportation on which he and his lady friend have done the deed: "On the train or the bus/Gettin' brain on the plane/Baby, welcome to the mile high club."

The in-your-face (no pun intended) hook on the chorus takes the vulgarity of the song's sexual nature up a few notches, but the breezy instrumental keeps it balanced in seductive territory, rather than aggressive. The track was produced by D’Mile, who also served as the head producer on Buddy's Grammy-nominated album, Painted. Check out "Faces" below and let us know what you think of this duo's first collaborative effort.

Quotable Lyrics

Hello, it's yo fantasy

Know what you been waitin' to see

Baby, be patient with me

'Bout time that we get involved

Girl, you be doin' too much

F*ck what you talkin' 'bout

Take off your shoes in my house

We go through rounds and more rounds