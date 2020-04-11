Buddy & Kent Jamz Team Up For "She Think" Off New Collab Album

Buddy and Kent Jamz have shared a new single from their upcoming collaborative project, Jank Tape Vol. 1.

Image Via HNHH

"She Think" is the latest track from Buddy and Kent Jamz. The song includes upbeat production from Carter Lang, Nascent and Axlfolie.

The two worked together previously in 2019 for the track "Hollyhood."

Jank Tape Vol. 1 will be hitting streaming services on April 17. Check out the tracklist and stream "She Think" below.

1. “She Think”

2. “Inconsistent”

3. “In Search Of”

4. “Pass By Me”

5. “Burberry Party”

6. “For The Ladies”

7. “Terrified”

8. “To The Grave”

9. “Bad Boys”

10. “Heatwave”

Quotable Lyrics:

I know she bad-bad, so damn bad, too bad

I'm 'bout to smash-smash and dash-dash, true that

She wanna drive fast in hot fashion, yeah

She see the bag with a whole lotta cash, she think she love me