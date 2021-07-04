Last night was incredibly special for Milwaukee as the Bucks made it to their first NBA Finals since 1974 when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played for the team. With Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the lineup, the Bucks were able to remain consistent and in the end, they were simply too much for the Atlanta Hawks to handle. Now, they will get to face off against the Phoenix Suns in the Finals, and fans are already making predictions as to who is going to win this pivotal series.

As for Bucks fans, they are in full celebration mode as last night, they greeted the Bucks at the airport as they touched down from Atlanta. As you can see in the clip below, numerous players were seen giving high-fives out of the windows of their cars, all while fans got a peek at the Eastern Conference championship trophy. It was an amazing scene and we can only imagine what it must have been like to be there in person.

Moving forward, the NBA Finals will officially begin on Tuesday, July 6th and the first two games will be played in Phoenix, as the Suns finished the season with a better record. The fans in Phoenix are going to be rowdy, and we're sure some Bucks fans will be making the trip out west to support their beloved team.

Let us know who you think will win the series, in the comments below.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images