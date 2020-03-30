Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were added to the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason and once they are fully healthy, they are poised to turn the Nets into real championship contenders. For now, the Nets boast some fine talent in the likes of Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie although it's clear they are looking to improve in certain areas.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Nets could be looking to make a massive move in the offseason that would bring a third superstar to Brooklyn. Yes, that's right, the Nets could become the league's next great Big 3. While the team is happy with young stars like LeVert, Windhorst seems to think the Nets will try to do something big, especially with a new coach on the way.

Harry How/Getty Images

Per Windhorst:

“I believe they have telegraphed they intend to use some of their young talent to acquire a third star along with Kyrie and Durant. Now, we can get enter a healthy debate here about whether Caris LeVert is that third star and they make the decision that he is. But my feel reading the tea leaves, paying attention to what Sean Marks has said and also being aware of some conversations they had at the trade deadline, which was sticking the toe in the water on some things, I think they’re going to swing for the fences whenever the season comes. They’re going to have to potentially hire a coach that is going to help them do that.”

It remains to be seen whether or not this takes place but if the Nets add a superstar to an already stacked core, they will certainly become the Eastern Conference's top team for years to come.

