ESPN's Jackie MacMullan published a story on Tuesday describing how the new-look Brooklyn Nets came to be and the challenge of incorporating All Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant within the team's culture.

As part of that story, MacMullan mentioned how the Nets have already had concerns about Kyrie Irving's sporadic "mood swings," which included a moment in China that left them "scratching their heads as to what precipitated it."

Amid the "mood swings" report, former NFL star Donovan McNabb hopped on twitter to question whether Kevin Durant is already regretting his decision to team up with Irving in Brooklyn.

"With everything starting to come out with @KyrieIrving and the @BrooklynNets , when will @KDTrey5 realize maybe I should’ve stayed in Golden State? Boy I’ve seen this happen before," McNabb tweeted.

Durant delivered a simple, yet hilarious, two-word response to the ex-Eagles QB: "Relax McNabb."

In discussing Irving's alleged mood swings, Durant told MacMullan that he views his All-Star teammate as "an artist" who sometimes just needs to be left alone. He made it quite clear that he's in full support of whatever Kyrie has to do in order to perform at the elite level he's capable of.

Per ESPN: