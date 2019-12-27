Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had New York Knicks fans buzzing with anticipation last season as it was believed that both of them were coming to the franchise. In the end, both players decided to take their talents to Brooklyn, which left a bad taste in the mouth of Knicks supporters around the world. This season hasn't been kind to the Knicks although, for some reason, they play really well every time they go up against the Nets. Last night was no different as they defeated the Nets 94-82, with KD and Kyrie on the bench with injuries.

During the third quarter, Kyrie and Durant looked to be upset with their teammates which led to a pretty hilarious photo on social media. As you can see from the tweet below, both players are looking a the court with pain in their eyes. It appears as though they can't believe their team is losing and are refusing to come to grips with it.

The entire thing became a huge meme which isn't very surprising. Nets fans were certain that Durant and Irving could turn this team into a contender although it's going to be a while before that's the case. Both players are unable to help their team and it's beginning to show on the scoreboard.

Hopefully, both of these guys can get back on the court sooner than later.