Brooklyn Drill rapper Supa Gates, real name Aaron Williams, has passed away at the age of 25. New York Daily News reports that Williams was shot on April 11th, and spent the next six weeks in the Kings County Hospital before succumbing to his injuries received in the shooting. His death was confirmed to have occurred on Thursday, May 27th.

The original shooting occurred on St. John's place near Troy Avenue in Crown Heights. The Brooklyn rapper was sitting in the passenger's seat of his Mercedes when he was shot multiple times. At this time, police have not made any arrests, with the report noting that they have yet to confirm any leads or suspects. Motivations for the shooting also remain unclear, though his mother believes that jealousy played a role.

"It really and truly was jealously," says his mother Raquel Peters, as reported by the New York Daily News. "It wasn’t a gang-related issue, it wasn’t a drug-related issue. Nobody knows how hard I worked to make sure my kids are OK. People don’t know the devastation they’re causing, and how many lives they’re destroying when they take somebody’s child.”

The report also suggests that Supa Gates was on the cusp of taking his career to the next level, quoting a family member who claimed that the rapper was ready to sign with a major label and embark on a tour. It should be noted that his music was certainly making waves, with his "Yellow Bentley" song having scored rotation on Drake's OVO Sound Radio.

Rest in peace to Supa Gates. Our condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans in this difficult time.

LISTEN: Shawny Binladen & Supa Gates - Yellow Bentley

