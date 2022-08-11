LeBron James has one of the most successful signature sneaker lines in the entire world right now, and after the success of the Nike LeBron 19, fans have been waiting to see what he would do with the Nike LeBron 20. Prior to yesterday, we had no indications of what this shoe would look like. LeBron had been keeping fans in the lurch, and many were wondering when we would finally get some teasers.

According to Complex Sneakers, the teasers for the Nike LeBron 20 came straight from Bronny and Bryce, LeBron's two sons. In the pictures below, both players can be seen wearing a pair of black and red shoes that contain two swooshes stacked on top of each other. This is the first low-top LeBron sneaker we have seen in quite some time, and we're sure fans are going to love this change in philosophy.





As it turns out, Kevin Durant likes the new kicks as he took to Instagram, saying "no disrespect to those other joints, but these may rival the 1s and 3s as the best in your collection."

This is going to be a hot take for many sneakerheads, although it is cool to see a fellow NBA star show respect to LeBron for his latest effort.





