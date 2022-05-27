LeBron James has a released a lot of great shoes with Nike over the years. One of them just so happens to be the Nike LeBron 19 which has recently gotten a low top offering. The Beaverton brand is introducing a lot of new Nike LeBron 19 Low models as of late, and the latest to get some official images online is the "LeBronival" which can be found down below.

Based on the name, you can see that this sneaker contains some references to going to some sort of festival or carnival. There are "Admit One" tickets all throughout the toe box and as far as the upper is concerned we have blue, yellow, and pink all thrown together. These colors work so well together and it is clear that Nike put a lot of thought into the theme here.

As it stands, there is no release date for this sneaker right now, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, head down to the comments below and let us know what you think of this brand new colorway.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike