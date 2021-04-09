BROCKHAMPTON Taps A$AP Rocky & A$AP Ferg On "Bankroll"

BROCKHAMPTON has officially returned with ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE, their first album since 2019's Ginger. And while the project is looking like a strong early outing from the sprawling collective, it's hard not to immediately gravitate toward "BANKROLL," a collaboration with A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg.

Off the bat, it's clear that "BANKROLL" will be an energetic affair. Ferg sets it off over the smooth up-tempo banger, his animated cadence as dynamic as his delivery is explosive. Alas, Rocky opts not to provide a verse, reserving his presence for the pre-chorus; whether simple presence is enough is up to you. Merlyn Woods steps in next, matching Ferg's pace with a concisely rendered verse before Jabari Manwa closes things out with a melodic parting statement.

Check out the track now, and should you like what you hear be sure to check out BROCKHAMPTON's brand new album ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE and sound off below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Talkin' with Diddy, I made me a milli' in about a day or two

Filled with lust, wanted to hear what Hype Williams talkin' 'bout

Bitches that I wanna bust

We supposed to be talking about video treatments and such

But I'm busy lovin' on the IG, smut