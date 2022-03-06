Brock Lesnar recently explained his decision to come out of retirement for the WWE in an interview with the New York Post. Lensar is scheduled to defend his WWE Championship at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

“The pandemic hits, and my contract was up, and so in my mind, I was retired and just settling into it,” Lesnar told the outlet, referring to his thought process following WrestleMania 36, which was held in April 2020 with no audience. “I grew my beard out, grew my hair out. This wasn’t some master plan. I just kind of went off the map and was OK with it.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

He continued: “But I came back because I was asked very nicely, and I was compensated very nicely. I have a passion for it, this storyline for sure.”

Lensar made his WWE return at SummerSlam on August 21, 2021.

While he was open to making a WWE comeback, Lesnar says not to expect the same for MMA.

“That door is closed,” Lesnar admitted. “You know what, Dana White, the Fertitta brothers [Lorenzo and Frank] were exceptional to me. I’m too old. That’s a young man’s sport, and that door is closed. I’m Brock Lesnar, the WWE Superstar.”

