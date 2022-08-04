Brittney Griner has been found guilty of drug possession and smuggling charges in Russia, according to ESPN. This news comes after a six-month saga in which Griner has been detained in the foreign country. Earlier today, prosecutors recommended a sentence of 9.5 years, and in the end, the judge decided to give Griner an even nine.

As it stands, the United States government is working with Russia on a prisoner swap that would ultimately bring Griner home a lot sooner than one would expect. For now, negotiations are going well although an official deal has not been reached.

Griner was understandably emotional in the courtroom today, and she even offered an apology to all of the people she may have hurt with her actions. For instance, she apologized to both her club team in Russia and the Phoenix Mercury.

"I want to apologize to my teammates, my club, my fans and the city of [Yekaterinburg] for my mistake that I made and the embarrassment that I brought on them," Griner said. "I want to also apologize to my parents, my siblings, the Phoenix Mercury organization back at home, the amazing women of the WNBA, and my amazing spouse back at home."

