When Brandon Ingram was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the New Orleans Pelicans, there were a lot of questions about what his future in NOLA would look like. Of course, Ingram is a very talented young player, however, the Pelicans have been known to waste talent over the years. Not to mention, with Lonzo Ball leaving the team in the offseason, there was this sense that Ingram could walk sooner rather than later.

In a recent report from NBA.com, Ingram decided to speak on his future with New Orleans and how he feels about the club, moving forward. As he explains, he told the team that he wanted to spend at least five years there, and he is planning to run that out, no matter what. He wants to see where this team goes, and he isn't going to run away, even when things are bad.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

“I’ve made a commitment to New Orleans that I was going to be here for five years and not knowing what was going to come with it,” Ingram said. “Of course, I want to always be on the winning side. It’s always frustrating when you lose, you lose and you lose. But I think you find beauty in pushing hard. I’m trying to figure out a way with the group that we have with making each other better every single day.”

The team is going to be getting Zion Williamson back soon, so that is certainly going to make things better as the team looks to bounce back from a harsh start to the season.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the NBA world.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

[Via]