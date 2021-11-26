Zion Williamson got foot surgery during the offseason and since that time, it has been up in the air as to when he will return to the floor. The New Orleans Pelicans continuously gave out optimistic timelines although as time continued to move forward, they decided to scrap that altogether. Over recent weeks, concerns about Zion's conditioning and weight were brought to the surface, and fans were very worried that he could be out for much longer than anticipated.

Williamson is the team's big superstar and without him in the lineup, the team has sunk to the bottom of the Western Conference standings. It's a sad state of affairs for the team, although they seem to be on the cusp of a miracle, as a new update on Zion has been reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Now, Zion is allowed to participate in full basketball activities, which means he can do 5-on-5 drills and scrimmages at practice. He will finally be practicing like a full member of the team, which means he is very close to returning to action in an actual game. Of course, that will take some time, however, this is good news regardless.

Zion and the Pelicans were in desperate need of a positive update, and now, they have one. With Zion inching towards a return, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the NBA world.