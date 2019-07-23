28-year old Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev (13-1) has reportedly died from injuries sustained during his fight against Subriel Matias on Friday night.

According to reports, Dadashev underwent a two-hour surgery to relieve a subdural hematoma (bleeding of the brain) and had been in a medically induced coma at UM Prince George's Hospital Center since the 11th-round loss to Matias.

Per ESPN:

"Early Saturday morning, neurosurgeon Mary IH Cobb told Dadashev's manager, Egis Klimas, and Donatas Janusevicius (Dadashev's strength and conditioning coach) that the boxer had suffered a brain bleed on his right side, that his head was shaved and his scalp opened up, and that he was showing signs of severe brain damage. He had been given medication to decrease swelling."

Dadashev’s trainer, Buddy McGirt, stopped the fight after Dadashev absorbed 319 punches, including 112 to the body.

McGirt explained during the post-fight interview (h/t Yahoo Sports), "God forbid, one punch as you know can change a whole guy's life and I wasn't going to let that happen. I'd rather have them be mad at me for a day or two then to be mad at me for the rest of their life."