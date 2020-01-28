The sudden passing of Kobe Bryant is still being processed by so many fans, family members and friends alike. The 41-year-old retired NBA players lost his life on Sunday when his helicopter crashed in the hills of Calabasas. The tragedy was even more heartbreaking with we learned that Kobe's 13-year-old daughter Gianna died as well as seven other passengers.



While tributes and sweet words about Kobe have been hitting the web almost every second, a viral trend has begun after ESPN anchor Elle Duncan shared her story of advice Kobe gave her after he found out she was expecting a girl. “I asked him for advice on raising girls... and he said, ‘Just be grateful that you’ve been given that gift because girls are amazing,’” Elle explained. "Without hesitation, he said, 'I would have five more girls if I could. I'm a girl dad.'"

Since then, fathers of girls everywhere have shared photos with their daughters using the hashtag #girldad. Bow Wow, who has an eight-year-old daughter Shai Moss, added to the collection while sharing a post of him and his little one to Instagram. "#girldad I LOVE YOU SHAI," he wrote.

"I've been crying all day. This one hurts. I've never felt like this. This all goes back to my childhood. Why do we have to die I hate that part about life so much," Shad shared when the news of Kobe first broke.