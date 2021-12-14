Bow Wow says he's had a hall of fame career and should be honored at the next BET Awards.
Bow Wow says he wants to be honored at the next BET Awards for putting over 20 years into his music career. The 34-year-old discussed his hall of fame merits during a Q&A with fans on Twitter, Tuesday.
When asked whether he should be in the hall Of fame, Bow Wow was confident in his answer: "Absolutely. BET should honor me next year at the hip hop awards. I dont want them to wait til im 44 years old. Plus ill be the youngest artist in history to get that award ever."
Brad Barket / Getty Images
"Go look up my stats and see what ive done my whole career… and u tell me i why it cant be sooner," Bow Wow remarked when challenged with his young age.
"Im a vet," he continued. "Im like nothing you will ever see. I put in 22 years already. Im 34. 24 years of a career is like most of the greats. I started young. I deserve mine broski. Needs that."
Throughout his career, Bow Wow has released six studio albums and eight mixtapes spawning numerous chart-topping singles including "Let Me Hold You" and "Like You."
Check out Bow Wow's tweets below.