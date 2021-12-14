Bow Wow says he wants to be honored at the next BET Awards for putting over 20 years into his music career. The 34-year-old discussed his hall of fame merits during a Q&A with fans on Twitter, Tuesday.

When asked whether he should be in the hall Of fame, Bow Wow was confident in his answer: "Absolutely. BET should honor me next year at the hip hop awards. I dont want them to wait til im 44 years old. Plus ill be the youngest artist in history to get that award ever."



Brad Barket / Getty Images

"Go look up my stats and see what ive done my whole career… and u tell me i why it cant be sooner," Bow Wow remarked when challenged with his young age.

"Im a vet," he continued. "Im like nothing you will ever see. I put in 22 years already. Im 34. 24 years of a career is like most of the greats. I started young. I deserve mine broski. Needs that."

Throughout his career, Bow Wow has released six studio albums and eight mixtapes spawning numerous chart-topping singles including "Let Me Hold You" and "Like You."

Check out Bow Wow's tweets below.