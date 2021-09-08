During a question-and-answer session on Twitter, Shad "Bow Wow" Moss revealed that he's presently in the early stages of working on a sequel to the fan-favorite movie Like Mike. He also provided an update on his anticipated new album, which he has said will be his final project.

The 34-year-old entertainer was interacting with his fans, answering their questions when somebody asked when we can expect his new album to drop.

"Whenever i press the button," teased Bow Wow. "Next year for sure! This will be my last album."



Prince Williams/Getty Images

He also said that he plans to make movies "for the rest of [his] life" before revealing one of the films he's presently involved with.

"We are working on a like mike sequel. Its all just ideas as if now," revealed Moss. "But yes we have been talking. So far so good."

Somebody pointed out that a sequel was already made for Like Mike, to which Bow responded, "We didnt do like mike 2. Im back with the original writer of the classic! Like mike 2 shoulda have never been made."

He also says that the sequel might end up being bigger than the original. "Shhhhh….. another gem ima drop," he started. "It wont be called LIKE MIKE. But LIKE someone. We are taking our time with this one. I believe this mite be bigger than original. Cant wait."



James Devaney/Getty Images

Responding to a few other tweets, Bow Wow said that he's still interested in getting into wrestling, but only after his next tour.

Check out all his tweets below.