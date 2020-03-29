mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Boosie Badazz Capitalizes Off Of IG Infamy With "P*ssy Lips On Live"

Aron A.
March 29, 2020 16:27
P*ssy Lips On Live
Boosie Badazz

Boosie Badazz will give you a thousand dollars if you "Pu**y Lips On Live."


Quarantine has everyone bored as hell these days but thankfully, entertainers have found new methods to entertain. Boosie Badazz is a great example of this. Over the past week or two, he's hosted Instagram Live sessions that have been dubbed NSFW. Though he later got told by Instagram to stop hosting these X-rated livestreams, he returned yesterday and cleaned up his act, just a little bit.

Despite this, he's immortalizing the quote, "Put your pussy lips on live. I'll give you a thousand dollars," with his new song, aptly titled, "Pussy Lips On Live." In collaboration with DJ Suede, Boosie Badazz doesn't hold his tongue as he lists off the type of activities that goes on in his Instagram Livestreams. We won't say too much. We'll let you check it out for yourself.

Quotable Lyrics
Back showin' pussy, fucked up
Showin' love to my n***as in the pen, fucked up
B*tch what's ya CashApp? Might as well run it up
Got another hunnid fifty, stick ya finger in ya butt

