Boosie Badazz & Mo3 Drop Off Joint Album "Badazz Mo3"

Months after trolling the world with news that he was shot in the head, Mo3 returns with a joint album with Boosie Badazz titled Badazz Mo3. The Dallas rapper stunned the hip hop community back in December 2019 with a photo of himself bleeding, however, it was later revealed to be a stunt involving a music video. Aside from terrorizing his fans with scary news reports, Mo3 has been in the studio with Lousiana's Boosie as they completed a 15-track project.

In an interview with the Dallas Observer back in 2016, Mo3 praised Boosie for being a rap icon. “He blessed my game by cosigning me. It’s a dream come true,” Mo3 said. “I literally grew up off Boosie. Like I was raised by him CD for CD.” Mo3 also talked about being an authentic artist. “I tell the truth in my music. I’m not talking about standing in the trap and whippin’ foreign cars or having designer this, designer that. No, I’m talking about how my mom couldn’t pay her bills and when we didn’t have anywhere to sleep and stayed eating noodles every day.” Stream Badazz Mo3 and leave your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. My People in Prison

2. One of Them Days Again

3. Mop wit It

4. Block Is Hot

5. Got Me Like (Remix)

6. Badazz Smoke

7. Ghetto Story

8. Move

9. Suppose to Do

10. Errybody (Remix)

11. Hold Ya Head

12. Slide with Me

13. No Excuse

14. Vouch

15. I Remember