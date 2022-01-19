They're hailed as international music icons, but Bono isn't crazy about U2's releases. U2 has been a band for 46 years, topping the charts and touring the world more times they can count, but singer Bono let a few things off of his chest while discussing his career with The Hollywood Reporter's podcast, Awards Chatter.

According to Bono, when he hears songs or records, he cringes with embarrassment.



Dave J Hogan / Stringer / Getty Images

"I've been in a car when one of our songs has come on the radio and I've been the color of... scarlet. I'm just so embarrassed. I do think U2 pushes out the boat on embarrassment quite a lot," Bono said. He feels as if he "only became a singer recently" and that "maybe it hasn't happened yet for some people's ears."

It isn't just the band's music that occasionally causes Bono to cower; he also isn't much of a fan of the name U2, either.

“I didn’t realize that The Beatles was a bad pun, either,” he said. “In our head, it was like the spy plane, U-boat. It was futuristic … It turned out to imply this kind of acquiescence — no, I don’t like that name. I still don’t really like the name.” Despite having amassed a level of success that other artists can only wish for, this proves not everything is always peachy behind the scenes.

