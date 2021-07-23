mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Boldy James & The Alchemist Reunite For "First 48 Freestyle"

Mitch Findlay
July 23, 2021 09:59
First 48 Freestyle
Boldy James
Produced by The Alchemist

The Alchemist and Boldy James put on a clinic with their new single "First 48 Freestyle."


Boldy James and The Alchemist have established themselves as a duo to be feared, further cemented by the release of their 2020 album The Price Of Tea In China. Now, the pair are gearing up to deliver yet another album, setting the stage with the release of "First 48 Freestyle." On the production tip, Alchemist sets a grimy and cinematic tone, loading up a vintage guitar sample and blessing it with the exact drum pattern it deserves.

Lyrically, the perpetually weary Boldy remains as sharp as ever, the type of observer who can break down a man's character with a singular glance. "Tellin' ni*gas that he gang, no he motherfuckin' ain't," he raps. "Free my brother Hank, I’ll get you hit up with a rusty shank / All these self-proclaimed real niggas just a bunch of flakes." As his extensive verse continues, it becomes clear that he's riding this rhyme scheme all the way to the bank, finding clever ways to keep the bars heavy.

If this is the energy the pair are bringing to the next effort, it's likely we'll have another underground classic on our hands.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Dead body parts from the river floatin' up the lake
Zombies in the trap spendin' tens on a dub of base
Auntie kickin' back with her stem, smokin' up the shake
Uncie askin' what they payin', wanna know how much I make
Them bitches get behind me, I'ma take 'em on another chase

Boldy James
