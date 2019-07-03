Bol Bol, son of former NBA player Manute Bol, is one of the most intriguing rookies heading into the 2019-20 season. The 7'2 19-year old missed most of his freshman season at Oregon with a foot injury, which caused him to slide all the way to 44th in the NBA Draft before being selected by the Miami Heat and dealt to the Denver Nuggets.

It remains to be seen when Bol will be healthy enough to make his NBA debut, but in the meantime Nuggets fans are learning more about the rookie's interests off the court. That includes his infatuation with SpongeBob SquarePants.

As seen in the video tweeted by Nuggets reporter Katy Winge, Bol has seen every episode of the Nickelodeon tv series and he even has a tattoo on his right calf of SpongeBob's easily-annoyed neighbor, Squidward.

Bol and SpongeBob fans everywhere will be happy to know that Nike has reportedly teamed up with Nickelodeon to release a special edition SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie 5 collection. Thus far, the collection includes a trio of colorful sneakers inspired by SpongeBob, Patrick Starr and Squidward. Click here for more details on that.

As far as his NBA debut is concerned, it looks like the Nuggets are in no rush to force Bol onto the court. In regards to his situation in Denver, Bol recently told The Denver Post: