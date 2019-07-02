Nike and Kyrie Irving have joined forces with Nickelodeon for a special edition SpongeBob SquarePants collab, which will include special edition colorways inspired by SpongeBob, his sidekick Patrick Starr, and his grumpy neighbor, Squidward.

The SpongeBob & Patrick colorways first surfaced a few weeks back on the feet of WNBA stars Tina Charles and Odyssey Sims, but today we'll take a look at the Squidward rendition, courtesy of former Duke Blue Devils star Nolan Smith.

Just like the SpongeBob and Patrick Kyrie 5s, the Squidward joint comes equipped with Nickelodeon branding on the tongue shroud with "NIKE" text on the heel inspired by the show title's font. Release details have not yet been announced, so stay tuned for more info.

Release details for the SpongeBob x Nike Kyrie 5 collection has not yet been announced, but we expect a drop to come sometime this Summer. Scroll down for additional photos of the kicks while we wait to see if there are more pairs in the works, possibly for Mr. Krabs or Sandy Cheeks.

Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images

Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images

Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images

Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images

Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images