Bobby Brown’s sister, Leola Brown Muhammad, continued calling out her brother's wife in a post on Facebook, this week, saying that Whitney Houston "will never be forgotten." The candid post comes ahead of the debut of the family's new A&E series, Bobby Brown: Every Little Step.

“Paleez WHITNEY HOUSTON WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN,” she wrote. “TRUST ME Bobby Brown can never forget such a real woman. No worries. Whitney had a strong spirit that B can’t forget. That’s THE impossible. Whitney probably comes in his dreams."



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

She continued: “She wants him to forget so she can be the only thing around him. This is why his children by Whitney and Kim are targeted. Alicia wants it to be just her & him for HIS LEGACY PURPOSES. Oh she got plans … but God has BIGGER PLANS for Bobby. And surprises for her evilness.”

Brown and Houston were married for 14 years from 1992 through 2007. Houston later passed away in February 2012 after accidentally drowning in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton hotel. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office reported at the time that the “effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use” factored into her death.

Brown married his current wife, Alicia Etheredge, in 2012, although the two had known each other since the 1980s. In the years since, his daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, and son, Bobby Brown Jr., have both passed away.

Leola had recently taken issue with Etheredge's comments on the two late children during an appearance on Good Morning America, claiming that Etheredge wouldn't let the late Bobby Brown Jr. into her home.

“Don’t you all believe Alicia talking about my niece Bobbi Kristina & my nephew Bobby Jr.,” she wrote in another Facebook post. “Enough is a dam NUFF of the faking now. Bobby Jr was not even allowed in his own father’s home BCS of ALICIA! And I have a dam witness that he had nowhere to go in LA BCS Alicia wouldn’t let him stay in his own father’s house!"

Check out Leola's new posts below and be on the lookout for Bobby Brown: Every Little Step on May 31.





