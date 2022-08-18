B.o.B recalled showing Eminem his collaboration with André 3000, "Play the Guitar," during a studio session back in the day while speaking with B High TV for a new interview. The song was intended for B.o.B's 2012 sophomore album, Strange Clouds, but didn't make the final tracklist.

“I remember when I was in the studio with Eminem and I played Eminem ‘Play the Guitar,'” he said. “And I remember Em being like, ‘You just never know where [André 3000] gon’ land at.’ I know what he meant when he said that. I was watching him listening to André 3000’s verse on my song and he was like, ‘Damn, man. You just never know where he’s gon’ land with the flow.’ And I’m just like, ‘Yo, this is wild to me!'”



Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

While Eminem and André 3000 have yet to work together, they've both shared compliments to each other over the years. With Eminem's 2002 hit, "'Till I Collapse," the Detroit rapper listed André 3000 among the best artists in hip hop, while the Outkast rapper spoke about his relationship with Eminem during an interview on Rick Rubin’s Broken Record podcast in 2019.

B.o.B added that he understood where Eminem was coming from and praised André 3000 for his vivid storytelling ability.

He continued: “I know what [Eminem] meant by that because … the way André approaches verses, he’s like a journalist, he’s storytelling. You know when you see battle rap and they make you go, ‘Oooh!’ He’s able to do that just from talking from his perspective and you be like, ‘Damn! I never thought about that’ … To this day, I still listen to Dré’s verses and be thinking like, ‘How the fuck did he? Why did he say that like that?'”

B.o.B ended up collaborating with Eminem on “Airplanes, Pt. II.”

Check out B.o.B's discussion with B High TV, as well as "Play the Guitar," below.

