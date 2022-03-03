mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blxst & Zacari Lock In On "Sometimes"

Aron A.
March 03, 2022 17:54
Sometimes
Blxst Feat. Zacari

Blxst and Zacari deliver a summer-friendly banger with "Sometimes."


Blxst is a staple on the West Coast but 2021 was a definitive year for the singer. He kept a high momentum following the release of 2020's No Love Lost before teaming up with frequent collaborator Bino Rideaux for Sixtape 2. At the same time, he slowly became one of the most sought after vocalists in the game, landing records with Rick Ross and Nas.

It seems like a new album roll out could be coming soon. Today, he delivered his latest record, "Sometimes" featuring Zacari from TDE. The Jahaan Sweet and Sevn Thomas-produced song offer a familiar California bounce that can easily translate into being a summer smash. Meanwhile, Blxst and Zacari's boastful lyrics also reflect on their fast-paced lifestyle often conflicts with life at home. 

“I’m sure everybody can relate,” Blxst said of the track in a statement. “Trying to balance being in the field while making sure home is happy but sometimes it ain’t as pretty as you want it to be.”

Quotable Lyrics 
Wait, what's that?
I thought I heard a broke bitch say something
Pffft, guess not
All these chickenheads flock when I pop out on the scene 

