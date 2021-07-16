Blxst & Bino Rideaux Keep It Moving With "Sixtape 2"

Blxst and Bino Rideaux have come through to deliver Sixtape 2, a sequel to their first joint EP Sixtape, originally released in 2019. Boasting twelve tracks and an undeniable blast of west coast summer vibes, the project marks another strong addition from the duo. Fans might recognize Sixtape 2's second track "Movie," as the pair recently dropped off a music video for the single at the beginning of July.

Evidently, the easygoing and free-spirited vibe found throughout "Movie" carries over through the entirety of the sequel effort. The production is seldom menacing or intimidating, instead highlighting chill vibes oft-associated with west coast hip-hop staples -- three of which happen to begin with "W." Speaking of production, the beats are largely handled by a collective of talent, including Blxst himself, Therealjfkbeatz, and Jay Millian -- who heralds his presence through the late, great Regis Philbin.

Lyrically, Blxst and Bino Rideaux do exactly what they have to do, holding it down and showcasing impressive versatility. It's no wonder both artists have been enjoying solid runs these days. Blxst was recently included in the 2021 XXL Freshman Class, having held it down with his cypher alongside Toosi; look for that to raise his profile quite a bit. As for Bino, he's still riding the high of his 2020 Def Jam debut Outside, which featured guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Mozzy, and more.

Check out Sixtape 2 now, and sound off with your favorite tracks below.