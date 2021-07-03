Blxst & Bino Rideaux Make A “Movie” At The Carwash In New Music Video

Watch Blxst & Bino Rideaux's new video for "Movie."

Ahead of their upcoming Sixtape 2 project, dropping July 16th, Blxst & Bino Rideaux decide to come through this week and share their new music video for “Movie.” The visual finds the rappers working at a loud, dysfunctional car wash ran by a fat, boisterous manager. After pushing through the chaos of bad management and workers, Blxst and Bino take over the property and throw a feel-good party under sunny palms trees of California.

Outside of this collaboration, the newly-crowned XXL Freshman, Blxst, treated fans to a surprise two-pack EP last month featuring Drakeo The Ruler and Russ. He also announced his "No Love Lost" tour and recently teamed up with YG and Mozzy for their “Perfect Timing” video, meanwhile Bino released his first solo single of the year a couple weeks ago with “Got To Know It.”

Check out the funny, feel-good music video (above) and let us know what you think! Sixtape 2 drops 7/16 via Red Bull Records. Peep tour dates for "No Love Lost" while you're at it (below).