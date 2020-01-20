According to Blueface, Tekashi 6ix9ine's former bodyguards were wise in their decision to step away from the New York rapper following the series of events that have colored his career in the past year. It was while speaking with TMZ that Blueface gave a brief interpretation of the situation in which 6ix9ine's security detail revealed that they would not be rejoining the rapper post-release, citing the high-risk nature of protecting Tekashi now.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

"They some smart bodyguards," Blueface told the publication. "That's life or death. F-ck all the talent. Life or death."

According to TMZ, Tekashi's former bodyguards were especially tired of the fact that his antics often put them in more unnecessary danger than they bargained for. Even now the rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, is reportedly in danger behind bars as his lawyer cites his encounter with members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang in prison

“As a result of Hernandez’s cooperation with the government against multiple gang members with the Bloods, Hernandez’s safety is still, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, seriously at risk," said lawyer Lance Lazzaro. "Given the significant and ongoing threat to Hernandez’s safety as a result of his past and potential future cooperation, the government has filed papers that force Hernandez to remain incarcerated at a private jail in an effort to secure his safety. However, even at the private jail, Hernandez is still housed with various members of the Bloods.”