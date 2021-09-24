Blueface Spits In Spanish On Eladio Carrión & Jon Z Assisted "B!TCH#S"

Blueface is no stranger to brash lyrics and disrespectful sentiments.

Known for his wild raps and even more wild social media antics, the LA rapper, recently faced with assault charges after allegedly beating up a club bouncer, has made a name for himself seemingly saying, and doing, anything he pleases.

On his new single, "B!TCH#S," the 24-year-old enlisted Latin Grammy Award-winning trap artist Eladio Carrión and Puerto Rican rapper, singer and producer to express his affinity for "b!tch#s."

Rapping the word "b*tches" what feels like a thousand times in just under four minutes, the "Thotiana" rapper finds himself iced out in Puerto Rico, surrounded by women, eating wings and rapping about Jada Pinkett-Smith. Between the Carrión provided hooks and Jon Z closing verse, Blueface switches gears and spits a verse in Spanish, a nod to both featured artists.

"B!TCH#S" comes with full visuals as well, depicting Blueface, Carrión and Jon Z doing their thing in front of the bar, on the beach and, in the final scene, in a psychedelic hottub situation.

Quotable Lyrics

Blueface, made me fly a b*tch and her baby

Her baby daddy hatin' we just landed in Haiti

And a group full of groupies

Salute me or shoot me

Check out Blueface's "B!TCH#S" below and let us know what you think in the comments.