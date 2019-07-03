Blueface has been catching heat ever since videos showing the rapper kicking his mother and sister out of his home went viral. In one of the clips, Blueface's sister charges up the stairs as the rapper yells for her to get out. When she doesn't move, he physically kicks her down the stairs and later pushes his mother out of his home. In another clip, he's seen tossing their items off of his property as they threaten to call the police. There were some words exchanged on Instagram with Blueface even claiming that his mother was airing their dirty laundry for clout. However, his sister insinuated that Blueface was letting his rap persona take over and she just wanted her brother back.

Fans were split over the incident, as there was talk that the argument between the family members was because of the rapper's girlfriends. Some believed that if anyone didn't want to abide by his rules, they should leave his home. There were others who couldn't believe that things turned physical between the family members. However, Blueface took to his Instagram just a few hours ago to share more from the incident, this time from his surveillance footage from inside of his home. In the caption, he explained that his sister was upset because he wouldn't buy her a car or let her use his.

"Sense they wanna go viral so bad this the real story my mom got tired of my broke ass sister free loading at her house so she brought her to mine," he wrote. "An I wasn’t going for it I already got her an apartment guess that wasn’t enough she want my car she want me to buy her a car off the lot an some more stuff I was homeless in my own car for years ain’t nobody wanna let me stay at they house I had to thug it out 🤷🏾‍♂️ but I C my fans ain’t real fans y’all turn like corners fucc all you fake ass fans that’s y I’m in it just for the money💰"

Meanwhile, Blueface's mother was over on her Instagram giving an explanation of her own. She shared a photo of herself with her kids while writing that she never exposed her son, she exposed a rapper. "These are my children and I brought them into this world and I’ll take them out," she wrote. "You will respect me rich or poor! I sacrificed my life for them to be who they are and they better not ever forget it! My son has never disrespected me or any adults as long as he has been on this earth. There’s not a teacher, coach, principle, family member or anyone else who will testify that he has ever! The person I exposed was Mr. BlueFace that was not my son and I made sure he knew it."

She continued, "Whoever is creating this person was put on notice that I’ll put the whole situation on blast to protect my son. My children know that I would die for them without blinking and I needed whomever is testing him or me to know it. I deeply regret pushing BlueFace to anger but I refuse to allow him to destroy my son Johnathan! This was not about money or me trying to control his house because if I see the devil coming in you can best believe I’m going to be right behind her. To all those who have prayed for us collectively, I felt your prayers and it did give me strength and courage. Please continue to pray for my baby because at the end of the day that’s who he is and will always be🙏"