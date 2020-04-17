Blueface, NLE Choppa, Asian Doll & More Take Us On “Tour” On New Track

Blueface rounded up a whole crew to drop some bars on his new track, "Tour," accompanied by some apropos visuals. Only a month after finally dropping his debut album, Find The Beat, Blueface followed up the release of his long-awaited project with an entirely separate single, "Tour." The posse cut includes verses from a myriad of artists: Asian Doll, NLE Choppa, 9lokkNine, Sada Baby, and Kiddo Curry.

Indicating that he is "on tour like a tourist" over and over again, the track isn't Blueface's most lyrically elevated work, but the featured artists bring some impressive talent to the table. The 17-year-old Choppa follows Asian Doll (or Asian Da Brat, sometimes), both delivering solid verses. The lesser-known names still hold their own for the most part, though, leaving these 4-and-a-half minutes packed with different flows. The Aaron Green and Eric Stephenson-co-directed visuals sees a neon-lit Blueface partying on a tour bus, interspersed with alternating shots of the remaining artists in front of a white screen, spitting for their lives.

"Tour" is our first look at Blueface's upcoming album, Famous Reloaded, set to drop this spring. The project will serve as an extension of his mixtape, Famous Cryp, from 2018.

Quotable Lyrics

Glocks out, if you don't check, then we banana peel

Rock out, my circle real small, fuck a Ferris wheel

Dominoes, tryna connect the dots like a game for real

Adios, you bitches gotta go, get 'em out of here

