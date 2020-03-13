Blueface And Polo G Seek The Beat On "Murder Rate"

Blueface's official debut album Find The Beat, itself a nod to his notoriously laggy flow habits, raises more questions than it answers. For one, why is he the Tin Man? Why is he yelling so often? Where will this album leave him in the hierarchy of hip-hop newcomers? While we struggle to come to terms with the uncertainty, Blueface has continued his unending search for the beat, and never has one thing been so elusive to one man.

Ser Baffo/Getty Images

In truth, the unrefined nature of his delivery is part of the charm, his seal-like barks and sharp wit occasionally combining to forge comedic gold. Yet Find The Beat seems to arrive with the Blue one in a curious state of flux, not only scouring every nook and cranny for that damn beat but also his greater place in the game at large. On album highlight "Murder Rate," a hard-hitting collaboration with the capable Polo G, it seems like Blueface is at his most comfortable.

He takes to the cartoonish banger with typical frenzy, all but slathering bars like "Keep it on me in case Joe try to butt in / I hop out a luxury bustin, I get you hit from London." And never again can you say the man isn't logical. "She ain't got a butt, so I bought her a butt," he raps, a problem solver in the truest form. Perhaps this is Blueface in his purest form, when the more comedic elements are given room to flourish. Either way, don't expect that beat to be found anytime soon.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Came in the clutch, so I got her a clutch

I don't get searched when I walk in the club

Pay 1K for a cut

She ain't got a butt, so I bought her a butt

Public defender, had lunch with the judge