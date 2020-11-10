Blueface & Mike Jay Keep It On The Hush On "NDA"

Blueface, at one point, had all eyes on him. Unfortunately, whatever potential people saw was never fulfilled but hey, he's still rich. The rapper's musical efforts since he first broke out hasn't been as impactful as "Thotiana" which later received a remix with Cardi B and YG. These days, he's using his platform to become an adult film director/the next Flava Flav.

This week, the rapper quietly returned with a brand new single alongside Mike Jay titled, "NDA." The bass-filled booty-bouncing anthem is fitting for the clubs as Mike Jay and Blueface detail the lifestyle of the rich and the famous. "Rich n***as pay to shut her up/ That's an NDA," he raps. Sounds kinda Bill Cosby-esque, if you ask me. But, you be the judge of that yourself. Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

She want that bag? I gotta fuck

She want that bag? I want my nut

Arch that back, I beat it up

Throw it down, I speed it up



