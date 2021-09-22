BlueBucksClan Got Questions To Ask On "When? Where?"

When it comes to the West Coast, BlueBucksClan have been holding it down as one of the hottest duos in hip-hop. Their 2020 run cemented the regional buzz, as another wave of L.A.-based artists emerged. However, it was 2021 that saw them reaching a new streak in their careers. Clan Virus 2 has been going crazy with singles like "Lil League" ft. Hit-Boy and Quavo. However, it looks like a new project is in the pipeline, or at least, a deluxe edition.

This week, BlueBucksClan shared another new single titled, "When? Where?" Produced by AyyMook who cooks up a spooky instrumental that leads BlueBucksClan to call out all of the fake flexers.

The latest single from BlueBucksClan follows the release of "Come Again." Peep "When? Where?" by BlueBucksClan below.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, I seen you up in Fendi, yeah, you had a lot of questions

Walkin' out with no bags, what you spend?

Lotta blowers in the bag, walkin' in the club,

Pass them mothafuckas off once we in